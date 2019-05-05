Warriors' Stephen Curry: Offensive struggles continue in loss
Curry tallied 17 points (7-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 45 minutes during Saturday's 126-121 loss to Houston.
Curry ended Saturday's Game 3 loss with just 17 points on 7-of-23 shooting. After putting together a strong first-round series, Curry has struggled across all three games against the Rockets. He is averaging just 18.3 points including 2.7 triples in the series, a far cry from what fans would have expected in such a marquee matchup. Lingering ankle and finger injuries could have something to do with it but if that is the case, it is certainly not obvious. He will look to bounce back in Game 4 Monday, hoping to propel the Warriors to a 3-1 series lead.
