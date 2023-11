Curry (knee) will play Saturday against Oklahoma City.

Curry makes his return after a two-game absence due to a right knee sprain. Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody could see lessened usage, but both figure to remain thoroughly involved with Gary Payton (foot) out. Curry has been masterful when healthy this season, averaging 30.7 points on 48.8/44.6/93.0 percent shooting.