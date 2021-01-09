Curry (ankle) is active for Friday's game against the Clippers, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Curry was probable for Friday's matchup, so it's little surprise to see him active for the Warriors. He logged just 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers.
