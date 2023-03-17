Curry (thumb) is officially available for Friday's contest against the Hawks.
As expected, Curry will play through a thumb injury suffered while posting a 50-point game in a loss to the Clippers. He could see extra usage Friday with Draymond Green (suspension) unavailable.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to play•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable at Atlanta•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ties season high with 50 points•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Takes backseat to Thompson in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Comes up big in clutch•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes for game-high 40 points•