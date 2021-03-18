Curry (tailbone) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry was unable to practice Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to a bruised tailbone. He's unlikely to return to the court Friday, which could lead to increased usage for Nico Mannion and Brad Wanamaker.
