Curry (foot) will be active for Friday's Game 4 contest against the Celtics and will not be under any kind of minute restriction, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

The star point guard injured his left foot late in Game 3, but Curry appears to be coming into Friday's contest at full strength. Despite the Celtics having the series lead, the dynamic sharpshooter has been unstoppable throughout the first three games. Curry is posting 31.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game while shooting 48.6 percent from deep to start the Finals. The Warriors will need everything they can get out of the 34-year-old as they try to even up the series Friday.