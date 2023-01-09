Curry (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Although Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reported earlier Monday that Curry is probable for Tuesday's matchup against Phoenix, the 34-year-old is officially listed as questionable on the Warriors' injury report. Regardless of his official designation, he's been making good progress recently, as he took part in practice Friday before going through another full session Monday. He hasn't played since Dec. 14, so if he's given the green light against the Suns, it's possible that his workload is monitored.