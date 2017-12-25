Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially out for Christmas Day

Curry (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Cavs.

No real news here, but the Warriors' PR team officially ruled Curry out, although that had initially been reported several days earlier. The two-time MVP could be back as early as sometime later in the week, and in the meantime Patrick McCaw and Shaun Livingston (knee) will likely continue to pick up increased backcourt minutes.

