Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially out Monday
The Warriors have officially ruled out Curry (thigh) for Monday's matchup against the Magic, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The decision was expected, as Curry was unable to take part in the team's morning shootaround. The two-time MVP suffered a bruised thigh in Saturday's victory over the 76ers, and the Warriors have opted to exercise caution with the situation. Sean Livingston will start at point guard in his place. Consider Curry day-to-day going forward with his next chance to return being Thursday against the Celtics.
