Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially out Wednesday

Curry (foot) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Curry's absence comes as little surprise after the star point guard played just nine minutes before exiting Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans with the right foot injury. Per Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News, Curry was spotted with tape on his right foot and was walking without a limp while leaving the locker room Tuesday, so the Warriors are likely just playing it safe with him in the second half of the back-to-back set. It's fully expected that Curry will be available this weekend for Game 1 of the top-seeded Warriors' first-round playoff matchup with a yet-to-be-determined opponent.