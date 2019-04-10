Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially out Wednesday
Curry (foot) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Curry's absence comes as little surprise after the star point guard played just nine minutes before exiting Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans with the right foot injury. Per Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News, Curry was spotted with tape on his right foot and was walking without a limp while leaving the locker room Tuesday, so the Warriors are likely just playing it safe with him in the second half of the back-to-back set. It's fully expected that Curry will be available this weekend for Game 1 of the top-seeded Warriors' first-round playoff matchup with a yet-to-be-determined opponent.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to be ready for playoffs•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Typical production in easy win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes for 40•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Unusual line in win•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...