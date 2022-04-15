Curry (foot) is probable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Though he's expected to be available, Curry will be on a minutes limit. It's not clear yet how restrictive the limit will be, but fantasy managers looking to invest in Curry for the postseason need to at least be aware that he's not 100 percent healthy for Game 1. The star point guard last played March 16, so he'll be making his return following a month-long absence.