Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable for Game 2

Curry (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Game 2 against the Pelicans in the Western Conference semifinals, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Curry took part in a team scrimmage Sunday and was able to go through practice once again Monday without issue, so coach Steve Kerr has now upgraded his star point guard's status to probable. Barring some sort of setback in shootaround or pregame warmups, look for Curry to make his return to the starting lineup Tuesday, marking his first in-game action since March 23. While confirmation won't come until much closer to tip-off, Curry's expected return should send Andre Iguodala back to the bench, while Quinn Cook's minutes will also take a fairly significant hit. Hayes also reported that Steve Kerr won't limit Curry's minutes if he's ultimately cleared as expected.