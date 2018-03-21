Warriors' Stephen Curry: On track for return Friday
Curry (ankle) went through a non-contact practice Wednesday and remains on track to play in Friday's matchup with the Hawks, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It was announced earlier in the week that Curry was expected to be cleared to practice Wednesday and while he wasn't a full participant, it's still encouraging that he was able to go through non-contact portions. The expectation all along has been that Curry will return for Friday's contest and that still appears to be the plan of attack as long as Curry's ankle feels fine after the increase in activity. With Draymond Green (abdomen) sitting out Wednesday's practice, and both Klay Thompson (thumb) and Kevin Durant (rib) unlikely to play this week, Curry would be a welcomed addition back to the lineup.
