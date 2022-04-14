Curry (foot) is on track to play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets, provided his foot responds positively to Thursday's team scrimmage, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Curry was able to go through a full practice Wednesday, so Thursday's scrimmage looks like it will be the final hurdle the superstar needs to clear before the Warriors' training staff gives him the green light. While Curry will be entering the playoffs cold, having missed the final 12 games of the regular season, his return is a massive boost for a Golden State team that looked shaky, at best, after he went down on March 16 against Boston. The two-time MVP may need a couple of games to shake off some rust, but with Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson finally all healthy at the same time, the Warriors will be favored to dispatch Denver in Round 1.