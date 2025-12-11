default-cbs-image
Curry (quadriceps) is expected to play in Friday's game against Minnesota, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry is trending toward returning following Thursday's practice. The superstar guard is on track to end a five-game absence with a quadriceps injury Friday. Curry's eventual return is likely to translate to fewer minutes for Pat Spencer and Will Richard.

