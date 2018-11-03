Warriors' Stephen Curry: Only hits four triples Friday

Curry managed 28 points (11-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, and seven assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-99 victory over Minnesota.

Going 4-of-12 from three-point territory is a poor night, but only for Steph Curry. He took somewhat of a back seat to Kevin Durant in this one but still put up 28 points on 11-of-24 shooting. Curry is the number one fantasy player across many formats this season and it appears the only thing that could derail his season would be an injury. He is good. Very good.