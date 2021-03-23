Curry (tailbone) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's tilt against the 76ers, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Curry's absence will be his third straight while continuing to recover from a hard fall on his tailbone in last week's game versus Houston. It is no surprise that the Warriors are erring on the side of caution with their superstar guard in order to avoid a lingering issue. With him being sidelined, look for some combination of Nico Mannion, Jordan Poole and Brad Wanamaker to continue seeing increased workloads. Curry's next chance to return will come Thursday versus the Kings.