Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out against Lakers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Curry will miss the front end of this back-to-back set for injury maintenance. Presumably, he'll be back in action against the Kings on Friday. Brandin Podziemski and Pat Spencer could be more involved in the backcourt with this news.
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