Curry (tailbone) will miss another week as an MRI showed inflammation in his tailbone, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

This is tough news for the Warriors and fantasy managers, as Curry is in the midst of a huge season, and there's no guarantee that he'll only be out another week. In 33.7 minutes per game, he's averaged 29.0 points, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals. While the two-time MVP remains shelved, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Nico Mannion should continue seeing extra time, with Poole being inserted into the starting five.