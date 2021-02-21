Curry is not feeling well and is out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Curry warmed up before the game, and there was no mention of him feeling under the weather previously, so his absence Saturday comes as a surprise -- and not a good one for anyone who rostered him in DFS. Mychal Mulder is starting in Curry's place.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Doesn't start Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads team in points and assists•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Finishes strong in OT win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Carries team with 36 points•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Records team-leading 27 points•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes off with 10 threes in win•