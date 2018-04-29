Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out for Game 1

Curry (knee) is out for Saturdays Game 1 against the Pelicans but, according to coach Steve Kerr, is "very likely" to play during Game 2, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Curry was listed as questionable after going through a scrimmage Friday, so it's no secret he's close to returning. But, it appears he'll just need a couple days more of rest before stepping back into game action. Andre Iguodala will presumably start at point guard for Game 1, as he had been for the previous series.