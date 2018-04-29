Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out for Game 1
Curry (knee) is out for Saturdays Game 1 against the Pelicans but, according to coach Steve Kerr, is "very likely" to play during Game 2, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Curry was listed as questionable after going through a scrimmage Friday, so it's no secret he's close to returning. But, it appears he'll just need a couple days more of rest before stepping back into game action. Andre Iguodala will presumably start at point guard for Game 1, as he had been for the previous series.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scrimmages for first time since March 23•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Upgraded to questionable for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Return for Game 1 'conceivable'•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through non-contact practice•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: To be evaluated in a week•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....