Curry (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Curry will miss a fourth straight game due to a right knee injury. It remains unclear when Curry is expected to return, but it wouldn't be shocking if he remains sidelined until after the All-Star break. Pat Spencer, De'Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski are candidates for increased roles with Curry sidelined.

