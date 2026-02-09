Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Curry will miss a fourth straight game due to a right knee injury. It remains unclear when Curry is expected to return, but it wouldn't be shocking if he remains sidelined until after the All-Star break. Pat Spencer, De'Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski are candidates for increased roles with Curry sidelined.
