Curry will not play in Thursday's game against the Suns for rest purposes, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors finish out their first-half schedule with a back-to-back set, so they'll give Curry the night off heading into the All-Star break. Last time Curry missed a game (Feb. 20 at CHA), Mychal Mulder got the start at point guard, but he played just 16 minutes, while Brad Wanamaker saw a season-high 34 minutes.