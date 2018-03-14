Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out four more games
Curry (ankle) will miss the Warriors next four games, and is expected to be re-evaluated again on March 20, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, the Warriors are exercising caution with their All-Star point guard, as their primary concern is getting him healthy for the playoffs. Quinn Cook has replaced him in the starting lineup for the previous two games, and will presumably continue to do so. Given his recovery timetable, Curry's next opportunity to play will come on March 23 against the Hawks. Expect an update once the team provides more information his status.
