Curry (tailbone) is out Friday against the Grizzlies, Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He is also doubtful for Saturday's game against Memphis, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As expected, due to a bruised tailbone, Curry will miss his first game since March 4 and just his second game on the season. In his absence, Nico Mannion, Jordan Poole and Brad Wanamaker are likely to see extra minutes.