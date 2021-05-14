Curry (tailbone) won't play Friday against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry will miss Friday's game likely to ensure that he will be able to play Sunday against the Grizzlies in an important game. Jordan Poole will likely take over Curry's role in the starting lineup and Nico Mannion should see an extended amount of minutes.
