Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out Monday, likely to play Wednesday

Curry (hand), who's been ruled out Monday against the Kings, is expected to be back for Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.

Curry is dealing with a bruised right hand, but it's not considered to be anything overly serious. Despite sitting out Monday, coach Steve Kerr indicated during his pregame press conference that he "thinks" Curry will be back Wednesday, though of course, that's not final at this point. Look for Curry's status to once again be updated following Tuesday's practice, but all indications currently point to this being just a one-game layoff. Patrick McCaw is drawing the surprise start in Curry's place, while Shaun Livingston is also expected to see added minutes as the backup point guard.