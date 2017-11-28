Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out Monday, likely to play Wednesday
Curry (hand), who's been ruled out Monday against the Kings, is expected to be back for Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.
Curry is dealing with a bruised right hand, but it's not considered to be anything overly serious. Despite sitting out Monday, coach Steve Kerr indicated during his pregame press conference that he "thinks" Curry will be back Wednesday, though of course, that's not final at this point. Look for Curry's status to once again be updated following Tuesday's practice, but all indications currently point to this being just a one-game layoff. Patrick McCaw is drawing the surprise start in Curry's place, while Shaun Livingston is also expected to see added minutes as the backup point guard.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Listed as questionable•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 27 points in victory•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Erupts for 33 in Friday's rout•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 24 in double-digit loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in season-high 39 in Sunday's win•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.