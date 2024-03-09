Curry (ankle) will remain out for games Saturday and Monday versus the Spurs before being re-evaluated Tuesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Though a recent MRI on Curry's right ankle revealed no structural damage to the joint, he's dealing with a sprain that's hampering his mobility enough to keep him out for at least two games. The injury isn't expected to result in Curry missing significant time, but his availability for Wednesday's game in Dallas is murky for the time being. Chris Paul and Brandin Podziemski are likely to take on most of the playmaking responsibilities at point guard while Curry is sidelined.