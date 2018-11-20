Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out through Saturday

Curry (groin) will still be re-evaluated Saturday, but he will not play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News repots.

Head coach Steve Kerr believes that even if Curry is cleared of the injury by Saturday, he still will not be ready to immediately return to in-game action. With that, it looks like the soonest Curry will be able to return to the floor is Monday's outing against the Magic. Still, look for an update on Curry's progress to come at some point on Saturday.