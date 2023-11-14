Curry (knee) will not play Tuesday against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Curry will miss his first game of the season after hanging 38 points on Minnesota in Sunday's matchup. Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton (finger) will be relied upon in his stead.
