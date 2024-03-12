Curry (ankle) won't play Wednesday against the Mavericks, but the Warriors announced Tuesday that he has been cleared for on-court workouts.

Curry is scheduled to participate in the team's next practice session Friday in Los Angeles, and if all goes well, he could be cleared to put an end to his three-game absence Saturday versus the Lakers. The Warriors are 1-4 without Curry this season, and with playoff positioning being of critical importance at this point in the calendar, the 10-time All-Star will likely do everything in his power to play Sunday if his sprained right ankle isn't hampered him too much during Friday's practice. Chris Paul should pick up another start at point guard in Curry's stead Wednesday.