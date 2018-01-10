Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out Wednesday with sprained ankle

Curry will not play during Wednesday's contest against the Clippers due to a sprained right ankle.

Curry slipped on a wet spot during Wednesday morning's shootaround, spraining the same ankle the cost him 11 games in the middle of December. It's unclear at the moment how serious the injury is, so he should be considered day-to-day following Wednesday's contest. That said, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Warriors do not believe Curry will miss extended time. Nonetheless, in his absence, Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook and Patrick McCaw could all see extended run. Kevin Durant and Draymond Green will seemingly handle more of the ballhandling duties.