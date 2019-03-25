Warriors' Stephen Curry: Paces team in scoring
Curry had 26 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Pistons.
Curry was back in the starting lineup after missing the previous game due to rest. He picked up right where he left off, hitting five triples on his way to a game-high 26 points. With Denver losing to the Pacers, the Warriors have regained the number one seed in the Western Conference. Curry has been fantastic this season and is certainly one of the less-talked-about fantasy studs. There is a chance he picks up another rest day before the season is up but outside of that, should keep doing what he does on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Back in action Sunday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Listed out for Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heats up in third quarter•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Splashes eight threes in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 33 points in Saturday's win•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.