Curry scored 31 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3PT, 8-8 FT) to go with six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in a 116-106 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

Curry surpassed 30 points for the second game in a row as he pulled Golden State past Detroit in the fourth. The sharp shooter scored eight points in the closing quarter, including 5-for-5 shooting from the line in the final minutes of action. Curry attempted his fewest field goal attempts of the season but was at his best with his most efficient shooting night thus far. The 32-year-old will be less-heavily relied on for offense with Draymond Green set to return after the road trip.