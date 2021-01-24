Curry posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 27 minutes Saturday in the Warriors' 127-108 loss to the Jazz.

Though the Warriors were on the wrong side of a blowout, Curry still turned in a strong line and made some NBA history along the way. With his five made three-pointers, Curry (2,562 career) surpassed Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (2,560) for second place on the NBA's all-time list. Curry has knocked down multiple treys in all but two of the Warriors' 16 games this season, converting those attempts at a 37.9 percent clip.