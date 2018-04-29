Warriors' Stephen Curry: Planning to play in Game 2

Curry (knee) is planning on making his playoff debut during Tuesday's Game 2 against the Pelicans, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

This news isn't out of left field, as coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that Curry was "very likely" to play during Game 2 after being ruled out for Game 1. However, it seems at this point that it would be unexpected if he doesn't take the court in some capacity Tuesday. That said, as Curry has noted, it's ultimately up to the team's medical staff.