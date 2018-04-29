Warriors' Stephen Curry: Planning to play in Game 2
Curry (knee) is planning on making his playoff debut during Tuesday's Game 2 against the Pelicans, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
This news isn't out of left field, as coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that Curry was "very likely" to play during Game 2 after being ruled out for Game 1. However, it seems at this point that it would be unexpected if he doesn't take the court in some capacity Tuesday. That said, as Curry has noted, it's ultimately up to the team's medical staff.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scrimmages for first time since March 23•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Upgraded to questionable for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Return for Game 1 'conceivable'•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through non-contact practice•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....