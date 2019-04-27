Warriors' Stephen Curry: Plans to play in Game 1

Curry said his ankle feels "fine," and he plans to play in Game 1 of the Warriors' second round matchup with the Rockets, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Curry rolled his ankle in the Warriors' clinching Game 6 victory over the Clippers on Friday. As a result, he was forced to go back to the locker room for a brief period of time, and noticeably looked to be in some pain at times throughout the game. However, he was able to finish the contest while providing 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes. Still, the situation will be worth monitoring going forward, especially in the near future, as he has a history of chronic ankle issues.