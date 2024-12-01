Curry (knee) is available for Saturday's game against Phoenix, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

As expected, Curry will return Saturday from a one-game absence due to bilateral knee pain. He has shot 46.3 percent from three on 10.8 3PA/game over his last five outings, and over that span he has averaged 22.0 points, 6.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds over 31.2 minutes per contest.