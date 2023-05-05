Curry chipped in 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 127-100 win over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Lakers continued to swarm Curry and occasionally threw double-teams at him, but the former MVP was able to make the right decisions and ended with a game-high 12 assists, his most in the playoffs since 2014. It'll be interesting to see if Los Angeles opts to switch up its defensive game plan in Game 3, but given his track record, Curry likely has the answers to any test the Lakers can throw at him.