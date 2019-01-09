Warriors' Stephen Curry: Poor shooting, elite facilitating
Curry totaled 14 points (5-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in the Warriors' 122-95 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.
The hallmark of a great player is to remain mentally involved even when one area of their game may be faltering badly, and Curry exemplified that trait Tuesday. The typically sharpshooting guard had an exceedingly difficult time finding the net versus the Knicks, leading to his worst shooting percentage (26.3) since Dec. 12. However, Curry focused on setting up more accurate teammates like Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant for plenty of scoring opportunities, setting a new season high in assists in the process. The 30-year-old had opened the new calendar year by shooting over 50 percent in each of his first two games, so Tuesday can safely be labeled an outlier he'll look to bounce back from versus the Bulls on Friday.
