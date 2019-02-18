Warriors' Stephen Curry: Poor shooting in loss
Curry totaled 17 points (6-23 FG, 4-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists over 29 minutes in Team Giannis' loss to Team LeBron in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.
Curry had an uncharacteristically poor shooting night in the loss, hitting only four of his game-high 17 three-point attempts. Coming out of the All-Star break, Curry is averaging 28.6 points per game on 44.4 percent shooting from deep. He'll try to lead his team to a three-peat in the NBA playoffs.
