Warriors' Stephen Curry: Poor shooting night in win
Curry totaled 23 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals across 41 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Raptors on Sunday.
Curry struggled early and often in this one, failing to connect on a field goal in the first quarter and finishing the game with a subpar shooting effort overall. His 23 points snap a six-game streak of 30-point performances, but with Klay Thompson's (hamstring) status up in the air for Wednesday and Kevin Durant (calf) still sidelined, Curry should be leaned on heavily on the offensive end of the court in Game 3.
