Warriors' Stephen Curry: Posts 23 points, 4 assists Thursday
Curry recorded 23 points (8-20 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 141-122 loss to the Clippers.
The Warriors were dismantled in this game by the gritty Clippers defense. Curry himself struggled, needing 20 shots to reach 23 points and committing eight turnovers to his four assists. Chances are, this will be an outlier in Curry's season, but the performance also highlighted the lack of options surrounding him. Opposing defenses may be able to hone in on Curry more than in recent years.
