Curry amassed 24 points (7-21 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 104-99 victory over the Magic.

Curry's three-point shot was way off the mark during Tuesday's win, but a perfect night from the charity stripe helped to pad his totals. After shooting 50 percent beyond the arc against the Thunder three games ago, Curry has now gone a horrendous 3-of-18 from downtown over the past two contests.