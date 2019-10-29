Warriors' Stephen Curry: Posts 26 points, 11 dimes in win

Curry totaled 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 134-123 win over the Pelicans.

Curry was fantastic on both ends while turning in a double-double. After scorching the opposition as a scorer during the preseason, Curry has been fairly quiet through three regular season games, with this being his highest point total thus far in 2019-20. With that being said, Curry is a good bet to turn things up another notch or two as the campaign continues.