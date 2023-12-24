Curry racked up 27 points (11-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Saturday's 126-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Curry was limited from three, connecting on just a pair of shots from deep, but he still finished second on the team in scoring and three points short of the 30-point mark in just 30 minutes. Curry failed to make at least three threes for just the third time this year. He has recorded 25 or more points in four of his last five outings.