Warriors' Stephen Curry: Posts 32 points in Wednesday's loss

Curry contributed 32 points (12-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Jazz.

Curry scored at least 30 points for the fifth time in nine December games, and for the 11th time through 21 appearances this season. The 30-year-old point guard is managing a career low in assists per game, but he's back to scoring like he did during his second MVP campaign in 2015-16.