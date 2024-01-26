Curry finished Thursday's 134-133 loss to the Kings with 33 points (13-26 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

Although Curry lost the ball in the final seconds with a chance to put away the Kings, he was also key to keeping the Warriors competitive in a hard-fought game against the intrastate rival. Curry is almost always dialed in against Sacramento, as he's scored 24 points or more against the Kings for 25 consecutive games with a huge 50-point result among the contests.