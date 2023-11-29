Curry racked up 29 points (8-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 124-123 loss to the Kings.

Curry joined Andrew Wiggins with a 29-point effort that fell short after a late rally by Sacramento. The All-Star has bounced back nicely with two excellent outings after a subpar effort against the Suns. Curry's success depends on the long-range back and he's currently sinking balls from downtown at a 43.5-percent clip.