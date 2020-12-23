Curry finished with 20 points (7-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes Tuesday in the Warriors' 125-99 loss to the Nets.

Though Curry struggled to find many clean looks at the bucket on the night, and it could become a recurring theme if supporting players like Andrew Wiggins (13 points on 4-for-16 shooting from the field) and Kelly Oubre (six points, 3-for-14) aren't able to shoot more efficiently in future contests. That said, Curry's 32.1 percent usage rate was strong, and he'll at least be able to pile up counting stats even if his percentages from the field and three-point range take a hit without sharpshooter Klay Thompson (Achilles) around to keep defenses honest.